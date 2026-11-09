360 Global Impact Magazine Launches Digital Platform Celebrating Leadership, Global Perspectives, And Positive Change

MENAFN - GetNews) Founded by Dr. Emelda Uzoagbado, the international digital publication aims to amplify influential voices, share meaningful stories, and connect readers through leadership, health, business, and social impact.*

MESA, ARIZONA - November 9, 2026 - 360 Global Impact Magazine announces the launch of its digital publication, a platform dedicated to bringing together global perspectives, inspirational leadership stories, and conversations that encourage positive change.

Available at , the magazine seeks to highlight the individuals, organizations, and initiatives shaping communities across the world.

Operating under the broader vision of 360 Essential Services, the publication brings together journalism, professional perspectives, and human-interest storytelling to explore issues affecting individuals, businesses, and societies.

A Global Platform for Meaningful Stories

360 Global Impact Magazine focuses on subjects that influence everyday lives and the future of communities, including:

- Global Affairs: International developments and issues affecting communities worldwide.

- Leadership and Innovation: Stories of leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers.

- Women and Empowerment: Celebrating women's achievements, leadership, and contributions.

- Health and Wellness: Public health awareness, healthcare innovation, and well-being.

- Business and Entrepreneurship: Business development, innovation, and economic opportunities.

- Peace and Humanitarian Impact: Community development, peacebuilding, and humanitarian initiatives.

Through these editorial areas, the publication aims to encourage informed discussions and create opportunities for meaningful connections across cultures and industries.

Founded on Leadership, Service, and Global Impact

The magazine was founded by Dr. Emelda Uzoagbado, a Doctor of Natural Medicine, public health professional, clinical research specialist, entrepreneur, and United States Army veteran.

Her professional background spans healthcare administration, public health, clinical research, and community-focused initiatives.

Drawing on her experiences in service, healthcare, and international engagement, Dr. Uzoagbado established the magazine to provide a platform for stories that deserve broader attention.

"Our vision is to create a publication that goes beyond reporting headlines. We want to recognize people making a difference, encourage meaningful conversations, and connect communities through stories that inspire progress."

- Dr. Emelda Uzoagbado, Founder, 360 Global Impact Magazine

Beyond Headlines. Inspiring Change. Connecting the World.

With its guiding message, "Beyond Headlines. Inspiring Change. Connecting the World," 360 Global Impact Magazine seeks to build a recognizable international media presence centered on information, inspiration, and social responsibility.

The publication welcomes opportunities to engage with thought leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, community advocates, and organizations whose work contributes to positive social and economic outcomes.

As the magazine develops, its editorial direction will continue to emphasize relevant global perspectives, credible information, and stories of lasting impact.

About 360 Global Impact Magazine

360 Global Impact Magazine is an international digital publication focused on global affairs, leadership, women's empowerment, public health, entrepreneurship, innovation, and humanitarian impact.

Founded by Dr. Emelda Uzoagbado and developed under 360 Essential Services, the magazine is committed to sharing meaningful stories, amplifying diverse perspectives, and inspiring positive change.

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