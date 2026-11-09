MENAFN - GetNews) "Winnemucca, Nevada, seen from Winnemucca Mountain."Sold transaction sides rose 39.6% from Jan. 1 to Oct. 30, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, based on NNRMLS/Flexmls data

Winnemucca, Nevada - November 9, 2026 - WINNEMUCCA, Nev. Robinhood Realty, a Winnemucca real estate brokerage, recorded $19,822,350 in sold volume across 70.5 transaction sides in ZIP code 89445 from Jan. 1 through Oct. 30, 2026. In the same period of 2025, the office recorded $15,207,699 across 50.5 sides. That is an increase of 30.3% in sold volume and 39.6% in transaction sides.

The figures count transaction sides, not unique homes. A brokerage earns one side for representing the seller and one for representing the buyer, and a shared side can count as 0.5. Sold volume is the total sale price of those transactions; it is not commission or company revenue. The figures cover all property types sold in ZIP code 89445 only, not all of Humboldt County.

Robinhood Realty works with buyers and sellers in and around Winnemucca, including homes, land and ranch property. The office is a member of the Northern Nevada Regional MLS. Robinhood Realty has the most five-star Google reviews of any real estate brokerage in Winnemucca.

Robinhood Realty is also driving community support by hosting the Humboldt County Regional Pumpkin Patch and the Humboldt County Regional Easter Egg Hunt, which broker Waylon Huber describes as two of the area's largest community events.

Robinhood Realty is located at 750 S. Grass Valley Road, Suite B, Winnemucca, NV 89445. More information is available at robinhoodrealtynv or (775) 304-6088.

Based on information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service® for the period January 1, 2026 through October 30, 2026, compared with January 1, 2025 through October 30, 2025. ZIP 89445, all property types, calculated by transaction sides (listing or selling office). Data deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

About Robinhood Realty

Robinhood Realty is a real estate brokerage based in Winnemucca, Nevada, serving buyers and sellers of residential, land and ranch property. Nevada real estate broker license B.0146400.

Media contact: Robinhood Realty, (775) 304-6088

Photo: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 (