Deseret Medical Associates To Participate In Mesa Senior Expo & Resource Fair On November 13

MENAFN - GetNews) Free community event will connect seniors, caregivers, and local organizations with valuable healthcare and wellness resources.

MESA, AZ, United States - November 9, 2026 - Deseret Medical Associates will participate in the Mesa Senior Expo & Resource Fair, hosted in partnership with Independent Newsmedia on Friday, November 13, 2026. The free community event will bring seniors, caregivers, and local organizations together to connect people with resources that support healthy, fulfilling lives.

The expo will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mesa Market Place Swap Meet, located at 10550 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona 85209.

Visitors are invited to stop by the Deseret Medical Associates booth to meet the team, discuss their healthcare needs, and learn more about the practice's approach to personalized primary care, preventive services, and ongoing communication. The team looks forward to listening to seniors and caregivers, answering their questions, and sharing how Deseret builds lasting relationships with patients and families so they feel heard, valued, and supported as their healthcare needs change over time.

For Deseret Medical Associates, supporting patients means helping them take an active role in their health at every stage of life. Health needs can change over time, and having a trusted healthcare professional to turn to can make it easier to ask questions, understand available options, and make informed decisions.

Community involvement reflects a belief that healthcare is about more than appointments. It is about building relationships and helping people feel supported as they navigate different stages of life. Events like the Mesa Senior Expo create valuable opportunities to connect with people beyond the doctor's office and learn what matters most to them.

Event Details

Event: Mesa Senior Expo & Resource Fair

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Venue: Mesa Market Place Swap Meet

Address: 10550 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ 85209

Admission: Free

For more information about Deseret Medical Associates' booth at the Mesa Senior Expo & Resource Fair, call 480-761-2500.

About Deseret Medical Associates PLC

Deseret Medical Associates provides personalized primary healthcare services, emphasizing preventive care, patient communication, and long-term relationships. The practice supports individuals and families through ongoing healthcare guidance, helping patients understand their needs and make informed decisions about their health.