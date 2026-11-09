With 84 Team Sales In The Past Year, Cheryl Foote Of Compass Lists 1306 Memphis Belle Ct In Steamboat Springs At $2,450,000

MENAFN - GetNews) The 3,000-square-foot Fairway Meadows home, sold with a transferable Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club membership, leads three Steamboat listings from the Cheryl Foote Team, alongside a walk-to-ski condo at The Phoenix and a log house in the Fish Creek Falls area

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. - November 9, 2026 - 1306 Memphis Belle Court, a four-bedroom home on a cul-de-sac off Steamboat Boulevard in the Mountain Area of Steamboat Springs, is listed at $2,450,000 by the Cheryl Foote Team at Compass. The house is near the Steamboat Ski Resort, and it comes with a transferable membership at the Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club. Foote has lived and sold in Steamboat since 1996 and has closed 84 sales in the last 12 months, according to Compass.

The 3,000-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms over three levels, on a corner lot with mature landscaping in the Fairway Meadows neighborhood. The main level has a great room with cathedral ceilings and wood floors, a custom kitchen, a deck with views, and a primary suite with a five-piece bath. The home has air conditioning and a heated two-car garage. The Steamboat Tennis & Pickleball Center, the Springs Music Pavilion and the Wild Horse Shopping Center are a short distance away.

Two more Steamboat listings

Foote also represents Phoenix 118, a fully furnished four-bedroom, four-bath condo at The Phoenix, within walking distance of the ski area. The unit sleeps 12 or more, is located within the short-term rental Green Zone and has more than $50,000 already booked for the coming winter season. Several exterior entrances allow it to be split into two lock-off units, and it comes with a one-car heated garage and gear storage. The complex has a heated outdoor pool, a hot tub, a fitness center, on-site check-in and a seasonal shuttle.

Her third listing, 1493 Blue Sage Dr, is a 2,191-square-foot log house in the Fish Creek Falls area, listed at $1,840,000. The main level has an open floor plan with hickory wood floors, a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and both the primary and junior suites. The lower level has a third bedroom and a fourth room with its own exterior entrance. There is also a hot tub, a pergola dining area, several decks, central air and an oversized heated two-car garage.

Compass credits Foote with 1,365 sales in total, and 84 sales and $86.92 million in volume in the last 12 months. She holds a 5.0 rating across 139 reviews on Zillow, has been the No. 1 agent in Steamboat for 20 years according to the Steamboat Springs MLS, is ranked No. 7 in Colorado by total transactions, and is among the top 150 agents nationally in The Wall Street Journal rankings.

The three listings were featured Friday, Nov. 6, in her story on USA TODAY.

About Cheryl Foote

Cheryl Foote is a founding agent and lead broker of Compass Steamboat and leads the Cheryl Foote Team from the office at 941 Lincoln Avenue. She was born and raised in Minnesota, went to Regis College in Denver and moved to Steamboat in 1996. Her work covers condos, townhomes, single-family houses, land and high-end ranch ownership, and in more than 25 years in the business she has closed over a thousand transactions for buyers and sellers. The team's motto is "Who You Work With Matters."

About Compass

Compass is a residential real estate brokerage with offices across the United States. Its Steamboat Springs office is at 941 Lincoln Avenue.