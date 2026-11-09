James Thunder's James Treasure Memoir To Be Released Soon

MENAFN - GetNews) Upcoming book explores Seminole heritage, childhood memories, and the importance of preserving Indigenous traditions.

Las Vegas - November 9, 2026 - James Thunder, a Seminole storyteller and author, is preparing to release James Treasure, a memoir reflecting on his childhood among the Seminole people in the Everglades. Drawing on real-life experiences and cultural traditions, the book offers readers a personal look at Indigenous heritage, family, and the strength of community.

Through his memories, Thunder explores how Seminole families and clans faced hardship, sickness, and displacement while working to preserve their cultural identity and traditions. His story highlights the experiences that shaped his early life and the importance of passing family histories from one generation to the next.

At the heart of James Treasure is the belief that stories help keep heritage alive. Through memories of family life and community relationships, Thunder reflects on the traditions, values, and experiences that connect people to their ancestors. The memoir also highlights the importance of kindness, generosity, and supporting one another during difficult times.

The Everglades provides an important backdrop to Thunder's recollections, emphasizing the connection between Indigenous heritage and the land. His writing encourages readers to consider the importance of protecting cultural traditions, learning from previous generations, and understanding the experiences of Indigenous communities.

The upcoming release also offers an opportunity to recognize Native American Heritage Month, observed each November in the United States. The annual observance celebrates Indigenous cultures, history, and contributions while encouraging greater awareness of Native American experiences.

Through James Treasure, Thunder hopes to preserve memories that might otherwise be lost and encourage readers to take an interest in the stories of elders and the traditions that continue to shape Indigenous communities today.

By sharing his experiences, Thunder contributes to the ongoing conversation about cultural identity, community resilience, and the importance of ensuring that Indigenous stories remain part of the historical record.

James Treasure will be released soon, with further details about publication and availability to be announced.

About James Thunder

James Thunder is a Seminole storyteller and author of James Treasure, a memoir reflecting on his childhood among the Seminole people in the Everglades. His writing explores Indigenous heritage, family, community, and the importance of preserving ancestral stories for future generations.