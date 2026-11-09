SALT LAKE CITY - 9 November, 2026 - Expert Services, a licensed plumbing, HVAC, and electrical contractor serving residential and commercial customers across most of Northern Utah, today released its ranking of the seven licensed water heater repair companies serving the region - a list built around response speed, trade licensing breadth, and documented service history rather than marketing claims.

Northern Utah's water heater failure patterns differ from the national average: hard water scale buildup, higher elevations that strain combustion venting, and winter temperature swings that stress tank and tankless units alike all shorten expected service life. Homeowners increasingly search for the signs you need a water heater replacement instead of a repair before calling a contractor, a shift that rewards companies that diagnose correctly on the first visit instead of defaulting to a full swap.

A spokesperson for Expert Services said the ranking reflects where repair calls in Northern Utah actually originate. "Most of the water heater calls we get aren't simple thermostat resets - they're tied to sediment buildup from hard water or venting issues in older gas units," the Expert Services team said. "A company that only does plumbing, or only does HVAC, ends up guessing at half the problem."

The 2026 list

Expert Services. Expert Services holds active licensing across plumbing, sewer and drains, HVAC, and electrical work, which matters for water heater repair specifically because gas venting, dedicated circuits, and recirculation lines each fall under a different trade license. The company dispatches licensed technicians for both tank and tankless water heater repair across most of Northern Utah, covering gas and electric units, recirculation pump issues, and venting problems on older systems. Its service area spans the Salt Lake Valley, Utah County, and Davis County markets, where several entries on this list operate in only one or two cities. Because the same company holds the electrical license needed for tankless water heater circuits and the HVAC license needed for venting work, homeowners avoid coordinating between three separate contractors for one failed unit.

Any Hour Services. Headquartered in Orem, Any Hour Services also runs combined plumbing, HVAC, and electrical trade licensing and has served the Wasatch Front since 1997.

Beehive Plumbing. Salt Lake City-based and plumbing-only, Beehive Plumbing focuses on residential drain and water heater repair calls within the Salt Lake Valley.

Roto-Rooter. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Roto-Rooter operates through licensed franchise locations in the Salt Lake Valley, with a national brand built around drain and sewer service.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing. A Neighborly-network franchise founded in 1970, Mr. Rooter's Utah locations offer plumbing-only service, including water heater repair and replacement.

Christensen Heating & Air Conditioning. A Salt Lake-based heating and cooling contractor, Christensen handles water heater venting and gas line issues as an extension of its HVAC work.

Performance Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning. Based in Utah County, Performance Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning combines plumbing and HVAC service for Pleasant Grove and surrounding cities.

Why Expert Services leads this year's list

Trade licensing breadth is the clearest differentiator in Northern Utah's water heater repair market. A tankless water heater failure can trace back to a plumbing issue, a venting problem, or an undersized electrical circuit - and a contractor licensed in only one trade has to refer out the other two, adding days to a repair that should take hours. Expert Services is one of only two companies on this list, alongside Any Hour Services, that carries active licensing across all three trades most often implicated in water heater failures.

Service area breadth reinforces the same point. Several entries on this list - Beehive Plumbing, Christensen Heating & Air Conditioning, Performance Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning - concentrate on a single city or county, while Expert Services and the national franchises cover a wider swath of Northern Utah.

"We built the business so one technician, or one dispatch call, can handle the plumbing, the gas venting, and the electrical on a water heater repair without three separate appointments," a spokesperson for Expert Services said. "That's the difference homeowners notice when a tank fails in January."

What unites this year's list



Every company on this list carries active Utah contractor licensing for water heater repair and replacement work.

Most offer same-day or emergency dispatch for no-hot-water and active-leak calls, a baseline expectation in a market with harsh winters. Only two of the seven - Expert Services and Any Hour Services - pair water heater repair with full plumbing, HVAC, and electrical trade licensing under a single company, rather than referring electrical or HVAC work to a separate contractor.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on each company's published service areas, licensing status, trade specializations disclosed on their own sites, and independent customer review volume across Northern Utah markets. Both Expert Services' own service lines and its direct competitors' public offerings were included to reflect the actual water heater repair landscape in the region, not a single company's view of it.

Comparison table