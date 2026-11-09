MENAFN - GetNews) The Finnish dog product information site offers a practical way to check a specific food's manufacturing country and to distinguish it from the origin of its ingredients.

FINLAND - November 9, 2026 - Koirankauppa has published a Finnish-language guide to help dog owners check where a dog food is made before choosing a product. The guide focuses on the finished food, the exact product being considered, and the difference between manufacturing location and ingredient origin.

The question is easy to overlook at the shelf. Finland's Food Authority says a feed's country of origin is not a mandatory item on its label. A Finnish brand name, a Finnish address or Finnish-language packaging therefore does not answer where a particular food was manufactured. The authority also says voluntary label claims must be objective and verifiable.

Koirankauppa's guide gives owners a sequence of checks they can use with any brand. First, identify the exact recipe and format: a brand may make dry food, wet food and raw food in different places. Then look for an explicit manufacturing statement on the package or the producer's page for that product, such as“Made in Finland” or“Valmistettu Suomessa.” If the statement is missing or unclear, ask the producer for the manufacturing country of that specific item.

Next, read the wording literally.“Designed in Finland,”“packed in Finland” and a Finnish company address describe different things. None of them, by itself, establishes that the finished food was made in Finland. A claim about where a food was made also does not establish that all its ingredients came from the same country.

The guide explains how to use the Avainlippu, or Key Flag, mark without overreading it. The Association for Finnish Work says a product-level Key Flag indicates manufacture in Finland, while ingredients do not all have to be Finnish. A Key Flag awarded to an online shop concerns that shop's service; it does not establish the manufacturing country of every product the shop sells.

One concrete example is Dagsmark HÄME dog food. Koirankauppa's product details identify it as made in Finland, and Dagsmark's own information for HÄME also states that it is made in Finland. Owners can read the Dagsmark HÄME product details ( ) and check the producer's current information for the particular package they intend to buy. This example illustrates a product-specific check; it is not a claim that every food sold under a Finnish brand has the same manufacturing country.

The full Finnish-made dog food guide ( ) links to individual product details so readers can move from the general question to a named food. The guide also reminds readers that product information can change. The package and the producer's latest product information should take priority when a buyer checks an item.

The practical question for consumers is simple:“Where was this exact food made?” Asking it at the product level can make a comparison more useful than relying on a brand name, a store badge or a broad“Finnish” description.

About Koirankauppa

Koirankauppa is a Finnish-language website that publishes guides and product information for dog owners. It covers dog food and supplies and links readers to product details and retailers. Its aim is to help owners check product information before buying. Visit Koirankauppa ( ).