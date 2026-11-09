Jordanian Ambassador Attends Opening Of Rabat International Auteur Film Festival

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Rabat, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Jumana Ghunaimat, alongside Deputy Ambassador Minister Plenipotentiary Bashar Darwazeh, attended the opening of the 31st edition of the Rabat International Auteur Film Festival in the Moroccan capital.

Held under the theme "Creativity and Recognition," the current edition features a lineup of prominent artists, directors, and filmmakers from Morocco and around the world.

The festival honored veteran Jordanian actress Abeer Issa in recognition of her prolific artistic career, outstanding contributions to Jordanian and Arab drama, and her decades-long impact on the cultural and artistic landscape, as well as her role in strengthening Jordanian art across the Arab world.

Ambassador Ghunaimat delivered a tribute to the iconic actress, expressing pride in the recognition bestowed upon a prominent figure of Jordanian art. She emphasized the importance of celebrating Jordanian creators and artists as ambassadors of Jordanian culture and art, highlighting their role in showcasing national cultural identity in regional and international forums.

The 31st Rabat International Auteur Film Festival features the screening of two Jordanian films alongside a diverse cinematic program. The schedule includes world premieres and exclusive screenings, as well as a series of artistic and cultural activities designed to highlight varied cinematic experiences and foster dialogue and knowledge exchange among international filmmakers.

//Petra// AF