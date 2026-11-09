Armed Forces Evacuate 37Th Batch Of Sick Children From Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) on Monday evacuated the 37th batch of sick children from the Gaza Strip under the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative, following Royal directives.

The new batch comprises 28 sick children accompanied by 27 family members, brought to receive necessary medical treatment and care as part of the Kingdom's ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts to support the Palestinian people.

The evacuation operations, launched in March 2025, are conducted in cooperation and coordination among the JAF, the Ministry of Health, and the World Health Organization (WHO), adhering to approved health standards to ensure the provision of necessary medical care for young patients.

This initiative reflects the humanitarian and medical role played by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in supporting Palestinians and alleviating their suffering amid difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip by offering healthcare to the most vulnerable groups.

Through these continued efforts, the Kingdom reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening humanitarian and medical response mechanisms to ease the suffering of the sick and injured and secure their access to essential treatment.

//Petra// AF