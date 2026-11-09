UNFCCC Chief Warns Climate Crisis Has Become Global Health Emergency On Pandemic Scale

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) – Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), warned on Monday that the climate crisis had become a global health emergency on a scale comparable to a pandemic, as its impact on public health, healthcare systems, and infrastructure continues to intensify worldwide.

Speaking at the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in the Turkish city of Antalya, Stiell said climate-related disasters were placing immense strain on healthcare systems and infrastructure, stressing that the health impacts of climate change would be a central issue in the conference discussions.

According to European news network Euronews, Stiell said the burning of fossil fuels and human-induced climate change were linked to around 3.3 million deaths annually from outdoor air pollution and extreme heat, citing the 2026 Lancet Countdown report.

He added that climate risks affected all aspects of healthcare systems, from power outages and disruptions to water purification services to the worsening of heat-related illnesses, malnutrition, and food insecurity, as well as the spread of water- and insect-borne diseases such as cholera, malaria, and dengue fever.

Stiell called on countries to place public health at the heart of their climate action plans and involve health ministries in discussions on climate change adaptation. This, he said, would help ensure that healthcare facilities could continue operating during heatwaves and floods and strengthen their capacity to monitor disease outbreaks and respond to them.

He stressed that adaptation to climate change alone was not enough, underscoring the need to curb global warming and integrate health considerations into climate policies, financing decisions, and the measurement of progress.

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP31) is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together leaders, officials, and experts from around the world.

//Petra// AF