Saudi East-West Pipeline Targeted In Madinah Region, Causing Limited Fire

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry announced on Monday that the East-West Pipeline in the Madinah region had been targeted, triggering a limited fire that emergency response teams managed to extinguish.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the pipeline's operations were not affected, the ministry said.

An official source at the ministry told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that emergency response teams and specialized technical crews immediately began work following the incident, taking the necessary measures to secure the site and verify its safety in line with approved safety procedures and emergency plans.

//Petra// AF