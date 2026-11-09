Iraqi Graduates Commend Academic Excellence Of Jordanian Universities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Iraqi graduates of Jordanian universities have praised the academic excellence and high educational standards of higher education institutions in the Kingdom, noting that the supportive learning environment equipped them with the knowledge and expertise required for the labor market.

In statements to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the alumni emphasized that Jordanian universities have played a pivotal role over past years in qualifying thousands of Iraqi professionals across various disciplines.

Abdul Qader Fadel, a graduate of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan, stated that his academic experience in the Kingdom represented a key milestone in his educational and professional journey. He noted that the knowledge acquired enabled him to become a successful pharmacist practicing within Iraqi healthcare institutions.

Nashwan Laith, a graduate of Mutah University, said his studies provided him with advanced knowledge in administration, strategic planning, and institutional management, which he has successfully applied to his work in Iraq. He added that studying in Jordan broadened his cultural horizons and strengthened his ties with the local community.

For his part, Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Al-Samarrai, a graduate of Middle East University (MEU), noted that his academic journey in Jordan laid a solid foundation for his career, developing his research abilities and technical expertise in the media sector.

Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan, Omar Al-Barzanji, told Petra that Jordanian-Iraqi relations are distinguished by their depth and multi-faceted cooperation, particularly in the educational and academic spheres.

Al-Barzanji revealed that a total of 14,055 Iraqi students have graduated from Jordanian universities over the past decade. Undergraduate degrees were predominantly concentrated in medical fields specifically medicine and pharmacy while pharmacy and law topped the specializations for postgraduate degree holders.

He added that more than 4,200 Iraqi students are currently pursuing their higher education at Jordanian universities across various disciplines, primarily in medical, engineering, legal, and humanities programs.

//Petra// AF