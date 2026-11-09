A Few Clicks, Millions Lost: How Aviator B9 Is Ruining Lives

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Khawlah Zarafshan

Aviator B9 is an online betting game in which players stake money in the hope of multiplying their earnings during the game. Initially winning small amounts boosts players' confidence, but their desire to earn more encourages them to keep betting. Eventually, many end up losing their entire savings.

Izzaz Muhammad, a resident of Mardan, was among those attracted to the game. He was casually watching videos on TikTok on his mobile phone when an advertisement for the game appeared on his screen. He decided to give it a try and initially placed bets of Rs200 to Rs300, winning Rs600 in return.

“Once Rs5,000 appeared in my account, I became very excited,” Izzaz Muhammad said. Encouraged by his initial winnings, he started investing more money, hoping to double and eventually triple his earnings. However, he ultimately lost Rs1.8 million, including the money he had initially won.

Izzaz Muhammad was not the only victim. Fayyaz Khan, another resident of Mardan, says he lost Rs2 million in the game and even had to sell his land to cover the losses. Following this massive financial setback, he fell into severe psychological distress.

Nargis (a pseudonym), a resident of Peshawar, says her husband died by suicide two months ago. The couple had two children. According to Nargis, her husband left behind a letter explaining that he had sold their house and invested his entire savings of Rs20 million in the Aviator B9 game, only to lose everything. Overwhelmed by shame, he felt unable to face his family.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper named Nasir says he had saved Rs1 million and entrusted the money to his brother for safekeeping. However, his brother lost the entire amount in the Aviator game, leaving Nasir struggling with psychological distress for a long time.

According to the victims, the game initially allows players to win small amounts to build their confidence. When their balance starts increasing, they become tempted to double or triple their money by placing larger bets. Eventually, they lose their entire savings. Some victims also claim that the app suddenly shuts down after they place large bets, leaving them unable to recover their money.

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The game has affected not only men but also many women, who have reportedly lost substantial amounts. According to victims, young people from low- and middle-income families are also investing their parents' hard-earned money in the hope of becoming rich quickly. As a result, some families have faced severe financial and psychological difficulties.

The government subsequently took action in this regard and announced a ban on depositing money into online games through Easypaisa. According to the announcement, action would be taken against anyone depositing even Rs100 into a game through Easypaisa.

The most dangerous aspect of this game is that players mistake their initial small winnings for success. In reality, these early wins encourage them to invest even more money. As time passes, the desire to recover their losses pushes them to play repeatedly and risk increasingly larger amounts.

Consequently, what begins with a few hundred rupees can eventually lead to losses worth millions or even crores.

It is therefore essential for young people to remain cautious of promises of quick wealth. The temptation of easy money can not only wipe out their savings but also push entire families into severe financial and psychological distress.