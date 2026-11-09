Zelensky, Modi Discuss India's Mediation Role In Efforts To Unblock Grain Exports
"I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate," he wrote.
Zelensky noted that the Indian prime minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it.
"It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area," he said.
Zelensky specified that their conversation also addressed Russia's blockade of grain exports in the Black Sea.
"India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue," he said.Read also: Ukrainian delegation heads to Abu Dhabi for trilateral meeting
Zelensky added that Russia must understand that its blockade of sea routes was hurting its own economy as well as hundreds of millions of people in countries around the world.
"We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues," he said.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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