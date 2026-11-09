Russian Forces Triple Number Of Assaults On Huliaipole Axis In October Air Assault Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, Russian forces continue trying to build up their troop grouping in the 7th Corps' area of responsibility and are attempting to transport personnel in civilian vehicles.

"In October, the enemy launched three times as many assaults on Ukrainian positions as in September. At the same time, the enemy has begun adjusting its infiltration tactics. Whereas previously it moved in small infantry groups of two or three, it is now increasingly attempting to infiltrate one soldier at a time, due to the growing number of fire strikes carried out by the Defense Forces against enemy concentrations," the Air Assault Forces said.

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According to the 7th Corps, individual Russian soldiers who manage to infiltrate Ukrainian positions often lose contact with their command and are left without supplies. Ukraine's Defense Forces capture or eliminate them.

The most intense fighting on the Huliaipole axis continues in the area of Hirke, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove and Huliaipilske. These settlements are located close to Huliaipole, which Russian forces are attempting to use as an area to concentrate personnel and equipment, as well as a staging ground for a further offensive towards Zaporizhzhia.