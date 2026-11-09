Canada Announces New Sanctions Against Russia
"Canada is taking action to undermine Putin's capacity to strike Ukrainian cities with its missiles. We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine and will continue to impose costs on Russia until it ends its aggression and respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Anand said.
The Canadian government is adding 38 entities and 24 individuals to its sanctions lists.
The new sanctions are aimed at further restricting Russia's military capabilities. They target, in particular, companies in Russia's defense industry, as well as entities involved in developing ballistic missile technologies and Russia's cyber operations.Read also: Ukraine imposes new sanctions on Russia's Rassvet satellite system, 39 shadow fleet vessels
The restrictions are also intended to further raise the economic costs of Russia's war against Ukraine by targeting financial enablers, including crypto exchanges, that help sustain Russia's war economy.
Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and entities and over 700 vessels that are complicit in the violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and in gross and systematic human rights violations.
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