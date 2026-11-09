Russia Strikes Trypillia TPP Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Centrenergo PJSC on Facebook.

"Russia has attacked the Trypillia TPP again. The consequences of the strikes are extremely serious," the statement said.

It noted that protective structures had been installed at the plant, but Russian forces had increased the intensity of their attacks and changed the tactics.

"Within a short period of time, the enemy can use various types of weapons against a single target, including ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. This creates new challenges for protecting energy infrastructure," said Centrenergo CEO Serhii Isaсhenko.

The company said that the damage could be assessed and the scope of the necessary restoration work determined only after a detailed inspection of the damaged equipment and infrastructure.

Part of Rivne left without electricity due to overloaded power grid

As reported, Russian forces carried out 128 attacks on energy facilities across various sectors between November 2 and 8.