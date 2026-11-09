Macron's Diplomatic Adviser To Represent France At Abu Dhabi Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Le Monde, according to Ukrinform.

According to the publication, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which coordinate their positions within the E3 format, will send national security advisers to Abu Dhabi. The United Kingdom will be represented by Jonathan Powell.

The European Commission will be represented by Björn Seibert, head of the cabinet for President Ursula von der Leyen, while the European Council will be represented by Anna-Maria Boura, chief foreign policy adviser to European Council President António Costa.

"Europeans will be properly represented, and France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Sunday, November 8, without naming France's representative.

Ukrainian delegation heads to Abu Dhabi for trilateral meeting

As Ukrinform reported, Germany will be represented at the November 10-11 talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, UAE, by Günter Sautter, foreign and security policy adviser to Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Photo: Yes