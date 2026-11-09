Ukraine's USF Strike Russian Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower System In Occupied Donetsk Region
According to the statement, the strike targeted a shelter for military equipment where the enemy had stationed, among other assets, the TOS-1A system.
The targeted system belonged to the radiation, chemical and biological protection company of Russia's 76th Air Assault Division.Read also: Ukrainian Navy shifts Neptune missile use to target Russia's defense industry, spox says
As Ukrinform reported, on November 8 and during the night of November 9, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck several key Russian military facilities in temporarily occupied territories, including a Starlink satellite communications jamming station near Sartana in the Donetsk region.
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