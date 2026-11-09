Ukraine's USF Strike Russian Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower System In Occupied Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Raid Regiment reported this on Faceboo, releasing video footage of the strike's results, Ukrinform reports.

According to the statement, the strike targeted a shelter for military equipment where the enemy had stationed, among other assets, the TOS-1A system.

The targeted system belonged to the radiation, chemical and biological protection company of Russia's 76th Air Assault Division.

Ukrainian Navy shifts Neptune missile use to target Russia's defense industry, spox says

As Ukrinform reported, on November 8 and during the night of November 9, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck several key Russian military facilities in temporarily occupied territories, including a Starlink satellite communications jamming station near Sartana in the Donetsk region.