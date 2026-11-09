Kushner And Witkoff To Meet European Representatives Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Kushner announced this on X.

"President Trump is determined to bring an end to this horrible war, which has caused enormous loss of life, destruction, and suffering. We are working hard to find a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment," he wrote.

The U.S. special envoy noted that ahead of the two-day trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, he and Witkoff would meet with "partners from Ukraine, the EU, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy to continue the close consultation and coordination

"These will be the first trilateral talks since February. Building on our separate consultations with both sides, our objective is to bring Ukraine and Russia together to discuss directly their postwar security concerns, proposals, and potential solutions. We hope these discussions will identify areas of common ground, advance practical solutions, and build momentum toward the next phase of negotiations," Kushner added.

Ultimately, he said, "achieving a comprehensive and lasting settlement will also require direct engagement between Russia and our European partners on the broader security arrangements that affect them."

"We hope the discussions in Abu Dhabi will create the conditions for that engagement to begin in the near future, as part of a broader multilateral process," Kushner said.

He also specified that the work was focused on four interrelated priorities: ending hostilities; developing credible post-war security guarantees and arrangements to reduce the risk of renewed war; preparing a comprehensive economic development and prosperity plan for Ukraine; and advancing humanitarian measures to "alleviate suffering and address the human consequences of this war."

"Together with Ukraine, the EU, and other European partners, we are working to address Ukraine's substantial postwar fiscal and reconstruction needs, support critical infrastructure, attract private investment, and create the conditions for long-term economic growth and self-sufficiency," the post said.

According to Kushner, the U.S. mediators are also working with the parties on important humanitarian issues, including the return of prisoners of war and civilians, as well as practical measures to alleviate suffering and reduce the human toll of the armed conflict.

Macron's diplomatic adviser to represent France at Abu Dhabi

As Ukrinform reported, the meeting of the negotiating teams from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is expected to take place on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

The Ukrainian negotiating team has already departed for the planned meetings in Abu Dhabi.

Germany will be represented at the Abu Dhabi talks by Günter Sautter, foreign and security policy adviser to Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has confirmed that French representatives will also take part in the talks.

Jeffrey van Leeuwen, Chief of Staff and Director of the Office of the NATO Secretary General, will also join the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.