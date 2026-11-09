US Calls On Ukraine And Russia To End Mutual Strikes And Refrain From Retaliatory Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, November 9, according to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York.

Negrea recalled that, thanks to the efforts of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, nearly 800 residents of Oleshky were able to safely leave the city. Meanwhile, U.S.-funded humanitarian organizations, including the World Food Programme, delivered essential aid.

He stressed that Russia and Ukraine had fully observed the five-day ceasefire, making it possible to ensure humanitarian access and carry out the evacuation. Negrea expressed hope that this experience would serve as a model for protecting civilians caught in the immediate danger of hostilities.

"Oleshky proves we can raise humanity above war," he quoted Melania Trump as saying.

At the same time, the U.S. diplomat urged both sides to prevent a return to the "vicious cycle of attacks, retaliation, and death."

Negrea expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in recent strikes on Komyshuvakha, a humanitarian aid distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, and a hospital in Kharkiv.

"We can and must do more to protect civilians. Strikes on populated areas must stop," he said.

The diplomat also called on both sides to stop attacking grain-carrying vessels, food supply chains, energy infrastructure, and humanitarian aid distribution points.

Negrea added that the United States was looking forward to the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, where the parties should build on the progress allegedly made during previous meetings in Kyiv and St. Petersburg in order to reach a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

Ukraine to propose expandingevacuation experience to other occupied territories

As Ukrinform reported, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Monday, November 9, in response to Russian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.