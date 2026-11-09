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Iran Claims 4 Tankers Stopped In Hormuz In Past 24 Hours


Date: 2026-11-09 01:38:13

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Iranian Navy fighters prevented four oil tankers from passing through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, while 11 tankers have been targeted in the past ten days, Iranian state news broadcaster IRIB reported on Monday.

"The sailors of the armed forces cleverly disabled the tankers and their navigation systems; the tankers needed the navigation of the terrorist American army to pass through the non-Iranian route," the IRIB reporter claimed.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously urged the United States to make a decision on Iran's two-day proposal, whereby the Strait of Hormuz security would be restored within two days of Tehran's conditions being fulfilled.

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AzerNews

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