Merz Nominates Ilse Aigner As Germany's President

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz formally nominated Bavarian State Parliament's President Ilse Aigner as the country's next president, paving the way for her to become Germany's first female president, the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) reported on Monday.

According to the report, Merz named Aigner as his choice to succeed current German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a meeting with conservative party leaders, with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) then officially nominating her, with the support of Merz's coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Germany's Federal Convention, a constitutional body intended for electing the president, is set to decide on Steinmeier's successor on January 30, 2026, after which the new president's term is expected to begin on March 19.