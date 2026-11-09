Spain Considers Suspending Tiktok Operations Across The Country

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Spain's Ministry of Youth and Children has asked prosecutors to investigate TikTok over thousands of videos allegedly depicting child sexual abuse and interactions between suspected paedophiles on the platform.

According to El País, Minister for Youth and Children Sira Rego announced the move on Monday, adding that the government was also considering suspending TikTok's operations in Spain in response to the reported abuse.

The decision follows an investigation that documented videos, livestreams and messages on TikTok indicating that the platform had allowed child sexual abuse content to circulate with little oversight.

The investigation identified 1,183 videos containing explicit child sexual abuse material. Together, the videos had accumulated 48 million views.

It also uncovered more than 26,000 accounts potentially linked to perpetrators.

The ministry has warned that if TikTok fails to take urgent action, it will push for a complete ban on the application in Spain.