Associate Professor in Critical Organisation Studies, York St John University

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Dr Amir Keshtiban is Associate Dean for Business and Health Studies and Associate Professor at York St John University London Campus. His research sits at the intersection of organisation studies, leadership, and social change, with particular interests in social movements, alternative forms of organisation, critical leadership studies, and issues of equity, diversity and inclusion.

His work examines how people organise collectively to challenge established institutions and create social and political change. He has published in leading peer-reviewed journals, including Management Learning and Human Resource Development Quarterly, and regularly contributes to debates on social movements, protest, leadership, higher education, and organisational change.

Before joining York St John University, he was a Senior Lecturer and Programme Director at Northumbria University, having previously taught and conducted research at Essex Business School. He is a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (SFHEA).

His current research focuses on contemporary social movements, nonviolent resistance, labour activism, and the relationship between protest movements and political outcomes.

2023–present Associate dean, York St John University

2018 Essex University, PhD Management Studies

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