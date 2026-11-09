Anna Stubbendorff

Postdoctoral Fellow, Nutrition Epidemiology, Lund University

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Anna is a PhD student at the Medical Faculty and Agenda 2030 Graduate School at Lund University, where she specializes in sustainable diets. Her research is focused on how sustainable dietary patterns influence mortality rates, chronic disease prevention, cognitive health, and the risk of micronutrient deficiencies. She is a registered dietitian trained in Copenhagen and a skilled communicator educated at Lund University. Anna is also employed by the Swedish Association of Registered Dietitians, working on projects of national importance. Her background includes experience in human rights and development work, including working with an NGO in North India.

–present PhD Student, Lund University

2009 Lund University, BSC in Nutrition

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