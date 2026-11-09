Visiting Fellow, Psychological and Behavioural Science, London School of Economics and Political Science

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Dr Meena Mehta Kotecha is a Visiting Fellow in the Department of Psychological and Behavioural Science (PBS) at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). She is the author of Mathematics Anxiety in University Non-Specialists: Insights and Innovation (Cambridge University Press, June 2026). Meena was Chair of the inaugural Mathematics Anxiety International Conference 2026. She is also Guest Editor of the forthcoming Oxford Academic special issue (2027). Understanding and Responding to Mathematics Anxiety. Her recent invited article, From Fear to Confidence: Tackling Mathematics Anxiety in University Students, was published by Cambridge University Press's Fifteen Eighty Four blog in July 2026. Meena presented an invited session titled, Humanising Statistics and Coding through Emotionally Intelligent Teaching at RSS 2026 on 8 September. Her article, Humanising statistics: how emotionally intelligent teaching can transform mathematics anxiety was published by LSE Research for the World in September 2026. Her interdisciplinary research focuses on mathematics anxiety, resilience, inclusive pedagogy, communication, wellbeing, and emotionally intelligent approaches to teaching statistics and quantitative methods in higher education. She has led and taught statistics and quantitative methods courses in the PBS at LSE, and her work contributes to research-informed policy and practice in higher education.

–present Visiting Fellow, Department of Psychological and Behavioural Science, London School of Economics and Political Science

University of Cambridge, Doctor of Philosophy, PhD in Education (February 2022)

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