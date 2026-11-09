Research Associate in the School of Modern Languages and Cultures, University of Glasgow

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Dr James Fox is Research Associate in the School of Modern Languages and Cultures, University of Glasgow. An expert on the histories of knowledge, communication and books in early modern Britain and the wider world, James has published on topics ranging from record-keeping in the book trade to popular arithmetic manuals and the depiction of mathematics in global travel literature. He is currently writing a book on the social history of numeracy in early modern Britain. James is also founding co-editor of the history of knowledge online magazine, Scilicet.

–present Research Associate in the School of Modern Languages and Cultures, University of Glasgow

2024 University of St Andrews, PhD Modern History

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