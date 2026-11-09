Andrew Geddes is Professor of Migration Studies and Director of the Migration Policy Centre at the European University Institute, Florence, Italy. His most recent publication is What Europeans Think about Immigration and Why it Matters (with James Dennison), Oxford University Press, 2026.

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