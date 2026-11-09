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Andrew Geddes


Date: 2026-11-09 01:37:37

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, European University Institute
Profile Articles

Andrew Geddes is Professor of Migration Studies and Director of the Migration Policy Centre at the European University Institute, Florence, Italy. His most recent publication is What Europeans Think about Immigration and Why it Matters (with James Dennison), Oxford University Press, 2026.

Experience
  • –present Professor, European University Institute
Education
  • 1991 Loughborough University, Political science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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