Henry H. Prown

Assistant Lecturer in the Department of History, Classics, and Religion, University of Alberta

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> Published author with Bloomsbury Academic (as part of their Harvard Cold War Studies Book Series), Ibidem Press, Politics, Religion, & Ideology, the Journal of Cold War Studies, and American Journalism (among others).

> Four-time grant recipient and research fellow for projects in Holodomor Studies at the University of Alberta.

> Five years of experience as a contracted university instructor in European, Global, and US History at the University of Alberta and William & Mary.

> Professional keynote speaker at well-attended public events like the Annual Ukrainian Famine Lecture at the University of Toronto (2025) and the Holodomor Commemoration at Edmonton City Hall (2024).

> Extensive record of public service as an ESL instructor and board member at an Edmonton-based non-profit (CCI-LEX) and as an elected counselor in two professional associations (AASUA and PDFA).

2023–present Instructor, Department of History, Classics, and Religion at the University of Alberta



2022 William & Mary, PhD

2017 Ruprecht Karl University of Heidelberg, MA 2015 University College London, BA

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