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Abrasilver Resource Corp.


Date: 2026-11-09 01:33:39

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - AbraSilver Resource Corp.: Reported assay results from two additional diamond drill holes, DDH-26-064 and DDH-26-063A, completed at the Oculto deposit as part of the ongoing Phase VI exploration program at its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina. AbraSilver Resource Corp. shares T are trading up $0.68 at $12.03.

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Baystreet.ca

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