Abrasilver Resource Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - AbraSilver Resource Corp.: Reported assay results from two additional diamond drill holes, DDH-26-064 and DDH-26-063A, completed at the Oculto deposit as part of the ongoing Phase VI exploration program at its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina. AbraSilver Resource Corp. shares T are trading up $0.68 at $12.03.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment