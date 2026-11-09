Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:08 AM EST - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund: Reported financial results today for the third quarter period from July 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026 and January 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026. All-time quarterly and year-to-date record Franchise Sales of $257.5 million for the Period and $752.4 million YTD, representing increases of 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively, versus the same periods one year ago. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares are trading up $0.15 at $20.80.
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