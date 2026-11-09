Abcourt Mines Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:16 AM EST - Abcourt Mines Inc.: Has been granted Autorisation de Travaux à Impact (ATI) by the Ministry of Natural Resources. This key regulatory milestone allows for the imminent commencement of drilling on the Malartic property, held in a joint venture with DPM Metals Inc,, which will act as operator of the project. Abcourt Mines Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.06.
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