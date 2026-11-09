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Abcourt Mines Inc.


Date: 2026-11-09 01:33:39

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:16 AM EST - Abcourt Mines Inc.: Has been granted Autorisation de Travaux à Impact (ATI) by the Ministry of Natural Resources. This key regulatory milestone allows for the imminent commencement of drilling on the Malartic property, held in a joint venture with DPM Metals Inc,, which will act as operator of the project. Abcourt Mines Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.06.

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