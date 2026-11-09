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Versabank


Date: 2026-11-09 01:33:39

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:26 AM EST - VersaBank: Today announced it has surpassed its target of US$1 billion in additional U.S. Structured Receivable Program (SRP) fundings in fiscal 2026 (ended October 31), significantly ahead of its revised timeframe of achieving the US$1 billion target by calendar year end. Approximately 94% of SRP fundings in fiscal 2026 were through the Bank's core higher-margin SRP. VersaBank shares T are trading up $1.85 at $34.36.

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Baystreet.ca

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