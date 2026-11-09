Versabank
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:26 AM EST - VersaBank: Today announced it has surpassed its target of US$1 billion in additional U.S. Structured Receivable Program (SRP) fundings in fiscal 2026 (ended October 31), significantly ahead of its revised timeframe of achieving the US$1 billion target by calendar year end. Approximately 94% of SRP fundings in fiscal 2026 were through the Bank's core higher-margin SRP. VersaBank shares T are trading up $1.85 at $34.36.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment