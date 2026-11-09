Rubellite Energy Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:34 AM EST - Rubellite Energy Corp.: Report its third-quarter 2026 financial results and provides an operations and fourth quarter 2026 guidance update. Net loss was $27.1 million ($0.29 loss per share) in the third quarter of 2026, primarily driven by a $43.7 million unrealized loss on risk management contracts as forward commodity prices increased. Rubellite Energy Corp. shares T are trading Down $0.165 at $3.60.
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