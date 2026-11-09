Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Rubellite Energy Corp.


Date: 2026-11-09 01:33:38

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:34 AM EST - Rubellite Energy Corp.: Report its third-quarter 2026 financial results and provides an operations and fourth quarter 2026 guidance update. Net loss was $27.1 million ($0.29 loss per share) in the third quarter of 2026, primarily driven by a $43.7 million unrealized loss on risk management contracts as forward commodity prices increased. Rubellite Energy Corp. shares T are trading Down $0.165 at $3.60.

MENAFN09112026000212011056ID1111936306


Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search