Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Solaris Resources Inc.


Date: 2026-11-09 01:33:38

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:40 AM EST - Solaris Resources Inc.: Has received the third and final US$50 million tranche under its US$200 million funding package with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold, Inc. Solaris Resources Inc. shares T are trading up $0.29 at $10.30.

MENAFN09112026000212011056ID1111936305


Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search