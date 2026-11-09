Solaris Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:40 AM EST - Solaris Resources Inc.: Has received the third and final US$50 million tranche under its US$200 million funding package with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold, Inc. Solaris Resources Inc. shares T are trading up $0.29 at $10.30.
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