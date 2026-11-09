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Quantum Secure Encryption Corp


Date: 2026-11-09 01:33:38

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:15 PM EST - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp: Announces that it participated in a coordinated programme of UK government and industry engagements following an invitation from Quantum North. The programme connected QSE with defence, financial services and cybersecurity stakeholders, providing opportunities to demonstrate its technology and explore potential technical evaluations and integration partnerships in highly regulated markets. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp shares C are trading off one cent at $0.31.

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Baystreet.ca

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