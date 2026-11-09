Cineplex, Greenfire, High Liner At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Cineplex Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.35. Monday, Cineplex reported record quarterly revenue of $440.2 million, up 26.2% year over year, driven by a 23.1% increase in attendance.
Greenfire Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.91. Strathcona Resources said on Sunday it would acquire Greenfire Resources in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, including debt, as the oil producer expands its presence in Alberta's oil sands region.
High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.85. In late October, High Liner signed a deal to be bought by Japanese company Umios Corp. in an agreement valued at $804 million. Under the agreement, Umios, one of the world's largest seafood companies, will pay $27 per share in cash.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Late last week, Kinaxis delivered a strong third quarter with SaaS revenue increasing 22% year-over-year, marking the third consecutive quarter of 20%+ growth. The company achieved a new record with remaining performance obligations (RPO) surpassing $1 billion, up 21% year-over-year, indicating strong future revenue visibility.
VersaBank (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $34.28. Versabank surpassed its Target of US$1 Billion in additional U.S. structured receivable Program Fundings for Fiscal 2026; Achieves Record Quarterly Growth for Total Assets.
Greenfire Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.91. Strathcona Resources said on Sunday it would acquire Greenfire Resources in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, including debt, as the oil producer expands its presence in Alberta's oil sands region.
High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.85. In late October, High Liner signed a deal to be bought by Japanese company Umios Corp. in an agreement valued at $804 million. Under the agreement, Umios, one of the world's largest seafood companies, will pay $27 per share in cash.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Late last week, Kinaxis delivered a strong third quarter with SaaS revenue increasing 22% year-over-year, marking the third consecutive quarter of 20%+ growth. The company achieved a new record with remaining performance obligations (RPO) surpassing $1 billion, up 21% year-over-year, indicating strong future revenue visibility.
VersaBank (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $34.28. Versabank surpassed its Target of US$1 Billion in additional U.S. structured receivable Program Fundings for Fiscal 2026; Achieves Record Quarterly Growth for Total Assets.
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