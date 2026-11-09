IOM Chief Warns Millions Are Paying The Price For Global Climate Inaction

IOM Director General Amy Pope issued the warning as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) opened in Antalya, Türkiye, calling on governments and international financial institutions to increase long-term investment to help communities withstand storms, floods and other disasters.

“Every year we wait, more families lose everything,” Pope said, urging governments to move beyond emergency assistance after disasters and invest in measures that help people remain safely in their homes. She identified early-warning systems, stronger housing and healthier land and water resources as essential measures for reducing displacement risks.

According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), disasters triggered 29.9 million internal displacements across 140 countries and territories in 2025. Although the figure was 35 percent lower than the 45.8 million recorded in 2024, it remained 13 percent above the average of the previous decade. Storms alone accounted for 17.9 million movements, representing around 60 percent of the total. The Philippines accounted for 36 percent of global disaster displacements, reflecting the severe impact of typhoons and flooding.

The funding shortage remains a major obstacle to addressing these risks. The UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) 2026 Adaptation Gap Report, released on November 4, estimated that developing countries need approximately $305 billion annually by 2035 to adapt to climate change. However, international public adaptation finance from developed to developing countries reached between $28.2 billion and $31.7 billion in 2024. Even tripling current funding would cover only 20 to 29 percent of projected requirements, according to the report.

Pope warned that communities without adequate protection could face repeated displacement as floods and droughts destroy homes and livelihoods. Many displaced families end up in overcrowded cities and informal settlements, where they remain exposed to similar environmental hazards.“This gap has a human cost,” she said, stressing that relocating entire communities should remain a last resort.

IOM urged governments, development banks, climate funds and the private sector to provide reliable and accessible climate financing, including support for loss and damage. It said funding should reach local governments, community organizations and frontline groups rather than remain concentrated at the national level. The agency also emphasized that short-term projects cannot replace sustained investment before disasters strike.

Since 2020, IOM has launched more than 500 climate mobility projects in 80 countries, with over 200 currently active. Its initiatives include restoring damaged land, securing water supplies and strengthening housing and infrastructure. The organization also uses its Risk Index for Climate Displacement to help governments identify communities most vulnerable to forced migration.

IOM further highlighted the role of migrants and displaced people in climate adaptation, saying their skills, knowledge and remittances can help communities prepare for disasters and rebuild afterward. As COP31 continues through November 20, the organization said governments must turn climate commitments into practical investment, warning that vulnerable communities cannot afford further delays.