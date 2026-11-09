Studio ROOF: A Different Way To Decorate And Gift This Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Dutch design brand Studio ROOF invites Canadians to think beyond traditional Christmas decorations and ordinary gifts. With its colourful three-dimensional creations made from recycled cardboard, Studio ROOF brings nature, imagination, and a playful sense of design into the home.

From festive ornaments and everlasting paper bouquets to beautifully illustrated birds, butterflies, and beetles, the collection offers something refreshingly different: little works of art to decorate, give, and enjoy long after the holidays.

Christmas Ornaments with Personality

Forget ordinary Christmas decorations. Studio ROOF's whimsical ornaments bring colour and character to Christmas trees, festive branches, and holiday displays.

Inspired by nature and storytelling, these lightweight paper creations arrive flat-packed and are easily assembled into charming three-dimensional objects.

They're also perfect as stocking stuffers, small hostess gifts, or thoughtful surprises for anyone who appreciates original design.

Paper Bouquets: Flowers That Last

For festive tables, mantels, or a thoughtful gift, Studio ROOF's colourful paper bouquets offer a creative alternative to fresh flowers.

Featuring intricate botanical illustrations and vibrant colours, these everlasting blooms bring personality to any space without watering or wilting.

A beautiful way to brighten someone's home, during the holidays and throughout the year.

Nature-Inspired Gifts for Design Lovers

Beyond Christmas ornaments, Studio ROOF's collection of birds, butterflies, beetles, and other decorative creatures makes a distinctive gift for design enthusiasts, nature lovers, and creative minds.

Designed to be assembled and displayed, these three-dimensional paper objects turn a simple gift into a small creative experience.

Made from recycled cardboard and printed with vegetable-based inks, Studio ROOF creations combine imaginative design with thoughtfully selected materials.

One for the Home, One for Someone Special

Whether it's a colourful ornament for the Christmas tree, a paper bouquet for the dining table, or a whimsical bird for a friend's home, Studio ROOF offers a different way to celebrate the season.

Because sometimes the best holiday finds are the ones that make you think: one for me, and one to give.

Discover Studio ROOF's Holiday Decorations and Gifts:



About Studio ROOF

Studio ROOF is a Dutch design brand known for its imaginative three-dimensional decorative objects inspired by nature. Made from recycled cardboard and printed with vegetable-based inks, its colourful birds, butterflies, flowers, and whimsical creatures bring creativity and personality to everyday spaces.

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Studio ROOF Canada

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