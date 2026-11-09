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Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Call


Date: 2026-11-09 01:31:02

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2026 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday November 12, 2026, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289
International: 1-201-689-8341
Conference Code: 13763641

Phone replay:
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 26, 2026:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853
International: 1-201-612-7415
Conference Code: 13763641

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.
Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

Contact:

Jay Pfeiffer
Investor Relations Director
303-880-9000
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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