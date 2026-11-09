Step2 Expands Ohio Manufacturing Capabilities With New Kent Facility, Creating Regional Job Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Accurate Plastics building becomes Step2's newest Ohio plant, with new job openings in Kent, Streetsboro and Perrysville

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Step2 Company, LLC, the leading manufacturer of play, patio, and pool products, is growing in Northeast Ohio and hiring. The company today announced a new manufacturing plant in Kent, Ohio, at the former Accurate Plastics building, that will help Step2 add 20+ new jobs across its Ohio operations.

The Kent facility, formerly known as Accurate Plastics, adds injection molding capabilities to complement Step2's rotational molding operations. The investment marks an important milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy and will provide Step2 with greater manufacturing flexibility, ability to support a broader range of product designs, components, and customer needs.

Beyond increasing production capacity, the investment reinforces Step2's commitment to workforce development and regional job creation across its Streetsboro, Perrysville and Kent operations. The expanded capabilities will create opportunities for employees to develop specialized manufacturing skills, gain hands-on experience with advanced equipment, and pursue long-term career growth.

"This investment represents an exciting next chapter for Step2 as we continue to grow right here in Ohio," said Nick Osiecki, Chief Executive Officer, The Step2 Company. "We're investing in our facilities, expanding our manufacturing capabilities and more importantly, investing in our people. The expansion positions us to pursue new opportunities while strengthening our commitment to the communities that have supported us through the years.”

Step2 is hiring across its manufacturing facilities in Ohio for a range of roles, including production, quality, maintenance, material handling, assembly and shipping.

Build Your Career at Step2

Step2 invests in its people. As the business grows, team members will have opportunities for training, technical development and advancement into new roles across rotational and injection molding. To view open positions in Kent, Streetsboro and Perrysville, visit .

“From hands-on production to technical and leadership opportunities, we want people to see Step2 as a place where they can build meaningful, rewarding careers,” said John Eureka, Chief Operating Officer, The Step2 Company.“Our continued investment in Ohio manufacturing is also an investment in the people and the communities where we live and work. We're proud to support regional job growth while creating new opportunities for our employees and future team members.”

About The Step2 Company, LLC:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing children's and home products for over 30 years. From imaginative kids' toys to resilient planters and sleek pool loungers, Step2 brings high-quality, durable innovative products that bring fun and style to your home for many years to come. For more information on Step2, visit or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

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