Transfer To Or From National University? What To Know About Credits And Financial Aid

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Current National University (NU) students who are considering a transfer to another institution should meet with their advisor to review how their credits, remaining degree requirements and financial aid may be affected before they decide

Students transferring to NU from another institution can work with an NU admissions advisor, who can explain how prior coursework, military training and career experience may apply toward an NU degree

Federal financial aid does not move with a student who changes schools. The new school reviews the FAFSA and builds its own aid package on its own timeline NU has evaluated transfer or prior academic coursework for 6,617 students and expects to increase Registrar Services staffing by 48% by December 2026 San Diego, CA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National University (NU), the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, encourages students considering a transfer to or from the university to talk with NU first. Current students can meet with their advisor, and students transferring in can work with an NU admissions advisor. Either one can show how coursework applies and how transfer credit is evaluated at N.* Credits and financial aid follow separate rules when a student changes schools, and those rules decide how long a degree takes and when aid is in place. NU has evaluated transfer or prior academic coursework for 9,091 students [July 1, 2026 to October 31, 2026], which gives each of them a clearer view of their remaining degree requirements. NU also expects to increase staffing in Registrar Services by 48% by December 2026. NU states that its student information system transition does not affect the value of a degree, degree requirements or a student's ability to earn an NU credential. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). It is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings. “Whether you're planning to bring credits to National University or deciding on your next step, talk with us first,” said Daren Upham, Senior Vice President of Student Experience at National University.“We'll show you how your prior coursework applies, what's left in your degree and how your financial aid fits in. Then you're making the decision with your own record in front of you.” How transfer to National University works Apply. Your application creates your NU student file and ID, which the Registrar needs before it can review your transcripts. Send official transcripts. Ask each previous school to send official transcripts to NU's Office of the Registrar. Request them early, since they can take one to two weeks to arrive. Get your official evaluation. NU reviews your coursework and issues an Academic Advising Report, which shows the courses that transferred and the ones that remain. Add prior learning. Servicemembers and Veterans can submit Joint Services Transcripts. NU also awards prior learning credit for applicable military training and experience, career experience and other measurable learning. Plan your start. Your admissions advisor can walk through your remaining courses and the financial aid steps before your first class. Before applying, students can check how courses from previous schools may transfer using the course equivalency tool on NU's transfer information pag. NU has transfer agreements with universities and community colleges nationwide. Most coursework stays transferable for up to seven years, and students can petition to have older coursework applied. What moves with you when you change schools

What Changes Transferring to NU Transferring From NU Credits NU evaluates your official transcripts and issues an Academic Advising Report The receiving school decides how your NU credits apply. NU is WSCUC accredited Federal financial aid Add NU's federal school code to your FAFSA so NU can build your aid package Add the new school's federal school code to your FAFSA A course in progress Finish your current course at your previous school before your NU start date A drop after Day 7 and before 75% of the course results in a W. Talk with your Academic and Finance Counselor first Scholarships Ask your admissions advisor about scholarships for eligible transfer students Each NU award has its own terms. Ask your advisor how a move would affect it



For current NU students weighing a move

The receiving school makes that decision. Ask for its evaluation in writing before you withdraw.Compare its answer with your remaining NU degree plan, which your advisor can pull up.A new school packages aid only after it has your FAFSA and your admission file, so the aid process starts over.Leaving partway through a course can change aid that has already been applied to your account.



Frequently Asked Questions

Question: I'm thinking about transferring to National University. Will my credits count?



Answer: NU evaluates coursework from other universities, colleges and community colleges, and issues an Academic Advising Report showing what transferred and what remains. Coursework that doesn't fill a specific requirement may apply as an elective. You can check how courses may transfer using the course equivalency tool on NU's transfer page.

Question: Who do I talk to about transferring to National University?



Answer: Start with an NU admissions advisor. They can explain how your prior coursework, military training and career experience may apply, and walk you through the financial aid steps before your first class.

Question: How long does a transfer credit evaluation take at NU?



Answer: Plan on one to two weeks for official transcripts to arrive and three to five days for them to be processed. The official evaluation by the Registrar takes about four to five more weeks, so requesting transcripts early keeps the process moving.

Question: Can I get college credit for my military training at National University?



Answer: Yes. Servicemembers and Veterans can submit Joint Services Transcripts. NU awards prior learning credit for applicable military training and experience.

Question: Do college credits expire?

Answer: No. Most coursework remains transferable to NU for up to seven years, and students can petition to have older coursework applied toward their degree, although that cannot be guaranteed.

Question: I'm a National University student thinking about transferring. Will my credits carry over?



Answer: That depends on the school you transfer to, because the receiving school decides how outside credits apply. Your NU credits come from a WSCUC-accredited university. Ask the new school for a written evaluation before you withdraw, and ask your NU advisor to compare it with what remains in your degree here.

Question: Will my financial aid transfer if I change schools?



Answer: No. Federal aid does not move with you. You add the new school's federal school code to your FAFSA, and that school packages aid on its own timeline. Current NU students should ask their Academic and Finance Counselor how leaving mid-course would affect aid already applied to their account.

Question: I'm a National University student thinking about transferring. What should I do first?



Answer: Talk with your advisor, who can show your remaining requirements and how a move would affect your aid. NU's update page states that no student is being dropped solely because financial aid is pending. NU also states that its student information system transition does not affect the value of your degree.

*Source: National University Student Information System Upgrade page, staffing statement and transfer credit guidance, October 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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