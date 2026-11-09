Transfer To Or From National University? What To Know About Credits And Financial Aid
|What Changes
|Transferring to NU
|Transferring From NU
|Credits
|NU evaluates your official transcripts and issues an Academic Advising Report
|The receiving school decides how your NU credits apply. NU is WSCUC accredited
|Federal financial aid
|Add NU's federal school code to your FAFSA so NU can build your aid package
|Add the new school's federal school code to your FAFSA
|A course in progress
|Finish your current course at your previous school before your NU start date
|A drop after Day 7 and before 75% of the course results in a W. Talk with your Academic and Finance Counselor first
|Scholarships
|Ask your admissions advisor about scholarships for eligible transfer students
|Each NU award has its own terms. Ask your advisor how a move would affect it
For current NU students weighing a move
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: I'm thinking about transferring to National University. Will my credits count?
Answer: NU evaluates coursework from other universities, colleges and community colleges, and issues an Academic Advising Report showing what transferred and what remains. Coursework that doesn't fill a specific requirement may apply as an elective. You can check how courses may transfer using the course equivalency tool on NU's transfer page.
Question: Who do I talk to about transferring to National University?
Answer: Start with an NU admissions advisor. They can explain how your prior coursework, military training and career experience may apply, and walk you through the financial aid steps before your first class.
Question: How long does a transfer credit evaluation take at NU?
Answer: Plan on one to two weeks for official transcripts to arrive and three to five days for them to be processed. The official evaluation by the Registrar takes about four to five more weeks, so requesting transcripts early keeps the process moving.
Question: Can I get college credit for my military training at National University?
Answer: Yes. Servicemembers and Veterans can submit Joint Services Transcripts. NU awards prior learning credit for applicable military training and experience.
Question: Do college credits expire?
Answer: No. Most coursework remains transferable to NU for up to seven years, and students can petition to have older coursework applied toward their degree, although that cannot be guaranteed.
Question: I'm a National University student thinking about transferring. Will my credits carry over?
Answer: That depends on the school you transfer to, because the receiving school decides how outside credits apply. Your NU credits come from a WSCUC-accredited university. Ask the new school for a written evaluation before you withdraw, and ask your NU advisor to compare it with what remains in your degree here.
Question: Will my financial aid transfer if I change schools?
Answer: No. Federal aid does not move with you. You add the new school's federal school code to your FAFSA, and that school packages aid on its own timeline. Current NU students should ask their Academic and Finance Counselor how leaving mid-course would affect aid already applied to their account.
Question: I'm a National University student thinking about transferring. What should I do first?
Answer: Talk with your advisor, who can show your remaining requirements and how a move would affect your aid. NU's update page states that no student is being dropped solely because financial aid is pending. NU also states that its student information system transition does not affect the value of your degree.
*Source: National University Student Information System Upgrade page, staffing statement and transfer credit guidance, October 2026.
About National University
National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.CONTACT: Ujala Qazi Zen Media...
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