Knicks Legend Earl 'The Pearl' Monroe To Join Bowen Center's 40Th Anniversary Gala At Carnegie Hall

Bowen Center to Mark Four Decades as a Leading Harlem Provider of Mental Health Care, Addiction Treatment, and Supportive Services

- Amber M. Shah, Chief Executive OfficerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center will recognize New York Knicks legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Earl“The Pearl” Monroe as its Special Honoree at the Center's 40th Anniversary Gala this Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Carnegie Hall. The gala, A Legacy of Care, A Future of Healing, will celebrate 40 years of serving Harlem and honor leaders who have expanded opportunities for New Yorkers.Monroe thrilled Madison Square Garden crowds with his signature spin moves and helped the Knicks win the 1973 NBA championship, scoring a game-high 23 points in the title-clinching Game 5. Today, the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in the South Bronx uses students' love of the game to introduce them to careers in sports media, analytics, and marketing.Elizabeth Velez of the Velez Organization will receive the Emma L. Bowen Humanitarian Medal. The Center will also recognize three inaugural Wall of Champions honorees:.E. Ronald Guy, Board Chair of Ryan Health.Victor Edwards, Chair of Manhattan Community Board 9.Nikki A. Bethel, President and CEO of the Emma Bowen FoundationFour-time Emmy-winning journalist Brenda Blackmon will emcee the evening, and Yovanne Pierre & Les Artistes will perform live.The gala will mark 40 years of service to Harlem and communities across New York City. Today, the Bowen Center serves more than 5,000 New Yorkers each year. Its commitment to serving the whole person means addressing the needs that shape people's health at every stage of life, from mental health care and addiction treatment to everyday essentials like food. The Center's food pantry is on pace to distribute approximately 125,000 food packages in 2026.The evening will feature presentations from the Mayor's Office and congratulatory messages from borough leaders and other leaders and dignitaries. Proceeds will help the Center continue providing mental health care, addiction treatment, and supportive services to children, adults, and families.For tickets and event details, visit legacyofcaregala. Those unable to attend but wish to support the Bowen Center, can make a donation -About the Emma L. Bowen Community Service CenterThe Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center is a Harlem-based nonprofit that serves more than 5,000 New Yorkers each year. Its programs care for the whole person at every stage of life, with services that include early childhood and school-based mental health care, adult outpatient care, addiction treatment, and food assistance. The Center's food pantry is on pace to distribute approximately 125,000 food packages in 2026.

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Knicks Legend Earl 'The Pearl' Monroe to Join Bowen Center's 40th Anniversary Gala at Carnegie Hall News Provided By Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center November 09, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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