Bozeman REALTOR® Bevan Cox Introduces Flexible Home-Selling Programs

Bevan Cox, MBA, REALTOR® with Real Broker, serves homeowners in Bozeman, Big Sky and Southwest Montana.

Smart Seller Programs Bevan Cox

Bozeman REALTOR® Bevan Cox of Real Broker, LLC, introduces flexible Smart Seller Programs for homeowners in Bozeman, Big Sky and Southwest Montana.

Bevan Cox's Smart Seller Programs offer Southwest Montana homeowners two full-service listing options, with commissions starting at 1.5%.

- Bevan Cox

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BOZEMAN, Mont. - Homeowners in Southwest Montana now have two options for selling their homes through REALTOR® Bevan Cox's Smart Seller Programs, with listing commissions starting at 1.5%.

Serving Bozeman, Big Sky and surrounding communities through Real Broker, Cox designed the programs to give sellers flexibility in how their homes are marketed and represented.

“Every home is different, and every seller's circumstances are different,” Cox says.“Homeowners should have choices and a clear understanding of what each option includes.”

The Essentials Program has a 1.5% listing commission and includes professional photography, a market analysis, MLS exposure, weekly social media advertising, showing services, open-house marketing and contract negotiation.

The Premier Program has a 2.5% listing commission and adds professional drone photography, Zillow Showcase, interactive 3D home tours, virtual staging, paid social media campaigns and additional showing support.

Both programs include a $500 transaction fee due at closing. If Cox brings the buyer, additional listing commission applies. Buyer-agent compensation is negotiated separately. All commissions and fees are negotiable and subject to the written listing agreement.

The programs give sellers a choice of marketing services while maintaining professional representation. Cox works with each client to identify the approach that fits the property and the seller's goals.

Cox brings more than seven years of real estate experience and more than five years as a mortgage loan originator. His background also includes residential and commercial real estate investing, business ownership, technology and corporate leadership.

Before expanding into real estate and entrepreneurship, Cox spent more than 15 years in the technology industry, managing multimillion-dollar projects and leading teams of more than 30 people. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Utah State University and an MBA from the University of Colorado.

Cox also spent approximately a decade owning and operating a fitness business and has worked in e-commerce, technology startups and private investments across multiple industries.

“Real estate isn't just about buying or selling a property,” Cox says.“It's about understanding the financial implications, evaluating options and helping people make decisions that make sense for their future.”

Cox says his approach to representation centers on honesty, transparency and putting clients' interests first. That means offering realistic opinions about property values, helping buyers identify potential concerns and being willing to recommend against a transaction when he believes it may not serve a client well.

“I'd rather lose a commission than have a client make a decision I don't believe is right for them,” Cox says.

As he builds his practice in Southwest Montana, Cox aims to pair his business and investment experience with a flexible approach to real estate service.

“Real estate transactions come and go,” Cox says.“Your reputation and the way you treat people stay with you. That's the part that matters to me.”

Bevan Cox, MBA | REALTOR®

Real Broker, LLC

Bozeman, Montana

406-599-6861



Real Life. Real Experience. Real Talk.

Lauren Mitchell

NC1

+1 616-600-1300

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Bozeman REALTOR® Bevan Cox Introduces Flexible Home-Selling Programs News Provided By NC1 Agency November 09, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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