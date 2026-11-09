APZME Welcomes Dr. Scott De Rossi To Its Advisory Board

Your Solution For Sleep Apnea

Healthcare leader and oral medicine specialist to support clinical integration, professional education, and strategic growth in dental sleep medicine.

- Scott De RossiHOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- apZme, a Sleep Service Organization dedicated to connecting dental and medical providers to expand access to sleep apnea care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott S. De Rossi, DMD, MBA, to its Advisory Board.Dr. De Rossi is a nationally recognized oral medicine specialist, academic leader, and healthcare strategist with extensive experience in dental education, healthcare innovation, clinical integration, and organizational transformation. He previously served as Dean of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Adams School of Dentistry and as Founding Dean of High Point University's Workman School of Dental Medicine. Throughout his career, he has championed the integration of oral healthcare into broader medical delivery systems, emphasizing interdisciplinary collaboration, improved patient outcomes, and innovative models of care.In his advisory role, Dr. De Rossi will provide strategic guidance to advance apZme's clinical education initiatives, strengthen partnerships across the dental and medical communities, and support the responsible expansion of sleep apnea services within dental practices. His expertise in medical-dental integration, professional education, and healthcare strategy will help APZME build scalable models that connect patients with appropriate screening, diagnostic evaluation, and treatment pathways."I am incredibly excited to welcome Scott to the apZme Advisory Board," said Rani Ben-David, Founder and CEO of apZme. "His leadership experience, professional relationships, and deep understanding of how dentistry can contribute to improved overall health will be invaluable as we continue to grow. Scott shares our vision of making sleep apnea care more accessible, and I look forward to working together to help more practices deliver this potentially life-changing care.""For too long, dentistry and medicine have operated in parallel rather than as truly integrated partners in patient care," said Dr. De Rossi. "Sleep-disordered breathing represents a compelling opportunity to change that paradigm. Dental professionals are uniquely positioned to recognize potential signs and symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, facilitate appropriate referrals, and participate in collaborative treatment. I look forward to working with apZme to strengthen the clinical, educational, and operational infrastructure needed to make integrated sleep apnea care more accessible, evidence-based, and sustainable."About apZmeapZme is a Sleep Service Organization supporting dental and medical providers in expanding access to sleep apnea care. Through professional education, home sleep testing coordination, telehealth services, oral appliance therapy support, and medical billing solutions, apZme helps practices integrate sleep medicine into their clinical workflows while fostering collaboration between dentistry and medicine.

Faustina Pena

apZme

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APZME Welcomes Dr. Scott De Rossi to Its Advisory Board News Provided By apZme November 09, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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