Simply Plumbing Highlights Tankless Water Heater Installation In Murfreesboro

A Simply Plumbing service truck listing tankless, water heater, gas line, water filtration and drain cleaning services.

The Murfreesboro plumber installs Rinnai tankless water heaters and checks the gas line first for homeowners across Rutherford and Williamson counties.

- Matt Allen, Owner of Simply PlumbingMURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MURFREESBORO, TN, November 9, 2026Simply Plumbing, a local residential plumbing company in Murfreesboro, TN, is highlighting its tankless water heater installation for homeowners in Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill, and Nashville. The company installs mostly Rinnai tankless systems and handles the gas side of the installation itself, since a tankless unit can draw much more gas than the tank water heater it replaces.Simply Plumbing is owned by Matt Allen, a Tennessee licensed plumber, and also installs and repairs tank water heaters, offers gas line installation, and finds and fixes gas leaks. Water heater installations carry a 1-year warranty, service repairs are covered for 90 days, and the company does not charge service fees to come out."A tankless water heater can use far more gas than the tank it replaces, so we check the gas line from the meter to the unit before we install anything," said Matt Allen, owner of Simply Plumbing. "We explain your options and the price, and we only start after you approve."Homeowners can call (931) 993-2525 to schedule a tankless water heater installation or a gas line check. Simply Plumbing is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.FAQWhy does a tankless water heater need a gas line check?A tankless water heater can draw much more gas than the tank unit it replaces, so the gas line has to be sized and installed correctly from the meter to the unit.What water heater brands does Simply Plumbing install?Simply Plumbing installs mostly Rinnai tankless water heaters and also installs and repairs tank water heaters.Which areas does Simply Plumbing serve?Simply Plumbing is based in Murfreesboro, TN and serves Franklin, Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill, and Nashville, along with Rutherford and Williamson counties.About Simply PlumbingSimply Plumbing is a local residential plumbing company in Murfreesboro, TN, owned by Matt Allen, a Tennessee licensed plumber (LLP #4109). The company installs tank and tankless water heaters, mainly Rinnai, installs gas lines, and finds and fixes gas leaks, along with drain and sewer cleaning, camera inspections, repiping, water filtration, and everyday repairs. Learn more at simplyplumbingtn.Simply PlumbingMurfreesboro, TN(931) 993-2525Media ContactMatt Allen, OwnerSimply Plumbing(931) 993-2525

Matt Allen

Simply Plumbing

+1 931-993-2525

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Simply Plumbing Highlights Tankless Water Heater Installation in Murfreesboro News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 09, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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