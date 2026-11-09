Hale Trailer Continues Growth With Strategic Acquisition Of Tri-State Trailer Sales

Acquisition adds four locations, experienced personnel, and expanded capabilities to North America's largest independent trailer dealership

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hale Trailer, North America's largest independent trailer dealership, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tri-State Trailer Sales Inc., TSTL Inc. (Tri-State Trailer Leasing), and Heavy Haul & Specialized Superstore, LLC. The four-location, full-service trailer dealership and leasing organization serves customers throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio.The acquisition includes all four Tri-State Trailer dealerships, which will continue operations under the name of Tri-State Trailer. The four Tri-State locations, along with Hale's existing branches, bring Hale Trailer's total site network to nearly 20 branches across the eastern United States and Midwest.Founded in 1985 by Frank and Marian Mancino, Tri-State Trailer began as a single Trailmobile dealership in the Pittsburgh area. Over the past four decades, the company has grown into a respected, full-service trailer organization with locations in Pittsburgh and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Hubbard and Cincinnati, Ohio. Today, Tri-State is led by President and CEO Joe Mancino and Treasurer April Slebonick (Mancino), continuing the family-focused values and customer-first approach that have defined the business since its founding."We are excited to welcome the entire Tri-State Trailer team to the Hale Trailer family," said Barry Hale Jr., President of Hale Trailer. "Tri-State has built an outstanding business over the past 40-plus years, with a strong reputation, an experienced team, and a shared commitment to serving customers and the trailer industry. There are tremendous similarities between our organizations, and we believe bringing our teams together creates an excellent opportunity for continued growth. We look forward to building on Tri-State's success while providing its customers and employees with the additional resources, experience, and support of the broader Hale Trailer organization."Like Hale Trailer, Tri-State offers a comprehensive range of trailer solutions, including new and used trailer sales, parts, service, rentals, leasing, and financing. In 2007, the company expanded its capabilities with the establishment of Tri-State Trailer Leasing (TSTL), further strengthening its ability to serve customers with flexible equipment solutions.Founded more than 50 years ago by Barry Hale Sr. as a trailer rental business, Hale Trailer has grown into North America's largest independent trailer dealership, with a rental fleet exceeding 23,000 units and an extensive network of locations. The company provides a complete range of transportation equipment solutions, including new and used trailer sales, rentals, leasing, maintenance and repair, custom modifications, hydraulic services, OEM and aftermarket parts, fleet programs, and financing.The acquisition represents another significant milestone in Hale Trailer's continued growth and reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its geographic reach, strengthening its service capabilities, and investing in the people and resources needed to support customers throughout the transportation industry."We recognize that the strength of any business comes down to its people and the relationships it builds," added Hale. "The Mancino family and the entire Tri-State team have created something special, and our goal is to preserve what has made Tri-State successful while creating new opportunities for its employees and customers. We are proud to bring these two organizations together and excited about what the future holds."Hale Trailer looks forward to continuing to serve Tri-State customers while integrating the experience, expertise, and capabilities of both organizations.About Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc.Founded more than 50 years ago, Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc. is North America's largest independent trailer dealership, offering a comprehensive selection of new and used trailers for sale, rent, and lease. With a rental fleet of more than 23,000 units and nearly 20 locations, Hale Trailer provides customers with equipment solutions backed by extensive parts, service, maintenance, customization, hydraulic, fleet, and financing capabilities. Through partnerships with many of the industry's leading manufacturers and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Hale Trailer continues to be a trusted resource for the transportation industry.

Hale Trailer Marketing

Hale Trailer

+1 856-768-1330

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hale Trailer Continues Growth with Strategic Acquisition of Tri-State Trailer Sales News Provided By RicketyRoo November 09, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.