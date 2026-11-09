Hard Rock International / Key word(s): Agreement/Joint Venture

Accor Group & Hard Rock International Sign Global Strategic Partnership

09.11.2026 / 19:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Images, Info HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor Hard Rock International



Upon successful closing, the partnership aims to enhance access to benefits for members by bolstering both loyalty programs-ALL Accor and Unity by Hard Rock-including point conversion and status matching to existing members. Ennismore Jim Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Hard Rock International. "Together with Accor and Ennismore, we are opening a new chapter for our brand, one that will introduce Hard Rock to exciting new destinations around the world and give Unity by Hard Rock members expanded access, reciprocal benefits and unforgettable new ways to experience our resorts." Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO of Accor, said: "We are incredibly proud and excited to partner with Hard Rock, one of the world's most iconic and globally recognized hospitality and entertainment brands. With its extraordinary heritage, powerful identity and unique ability to connect music, entertainment and hospitality, Hard Rock will bring an exciting new world of experiences to our guests, while opening up exceptional opportunities to connect with new audiences around the globe. This landmark partnership is a powerful demonstration of the strength, scale and global reach of ALL Accor, our unique platform connecting more than 125 million members across 110 countries with exceptional brands and experiences. Combined with Ennismore's unrivalled expertise in operating culturally relevant lifestyle brands and experiences, we have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate Hard Rock Hotels' global expansion and unlock significant value for all our stakeholders. Together, we are bringing the power of two exceptional platforms to build something truly distinctive and further reinforce our leadership in lifestyle hospitality worldwide."







View original content to download multimedia: 09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

2431228 09.11.2026 CET/CEST