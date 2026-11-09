MENAFN - Mid-East Info) At just 18 years old, Adam AZ walked away from university to pursue professional boxing. Now 20 years old and undefeated at 2–0 with two knockouts, the young fighter is determined to turn his ambition, sacrifices, and growing profile into international boxing stardom. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Known as Adam AZ, the professional boxer is building his career around a simple belief, success is earned through sacrifice, not given to those who wait for opportunities.

His journey began with difficult decisions. At 18, Adam made the bold choice to leave university and dedicate himself to boxing, despite having an amateur record of 0–2. After leaving university, he lost his next fight, and his amateur record fell to 0–3. For many, those results might have been a reason to reconsider their ambitions. For Adam, they became part of the motivation to prove himself.

The journey was far from glamorous. There were times when Adam had no ride to the gym. Rather than allowing transportation problems to become an excuse, he would run from his home to training. On other occasions, he would walk all the way home after finishing his sessions. These were not the circumstances of a fighter with everything handed to him, but of someone determined to give himself a chance at making it in the sport.

That determination has begun to translate into results. At just 20 years old, Adam has established an undefeated professional record of 2–0, with both victories coming by knockout. His explosive finishing ability and commitment to developing his craft are helping him build momentum as he looks towards bigger opportunities.

However, his rise has not been limited to training and competition. Adam's outspoken personality and online presence have also brought rivalries into the spotlight. Tensions involving Foxes G and fellow fighter Ace Musa have added another dimension to his growing profile, creating conversations around potential matchups and the possibility of settling rivalries inside the ring.

One of the most intriguing possibilities is a potential appearance on Misfits Boxing, the crossover boxing platform known for combining combat sports with entertainment and high-profile personalities. A potential clash involving Ace Musa could bring Adam's boxing ambitions and public rivalries together on a much bigger stage. While such a matchup remains a possibility rather than a confirmed fight, it represents the kind of opportunity Adam is working towards.

For Adam AZ, the goal is bigger than winning individual fights. He wants to build a recognisable name, entertain audiences and inspire young people who may be facing their own obstacles. His story is a reminder that the road to success rarely follows a straight line.

From leaving university at 18 to running to the gym when no ride was available, Adam's journey has been defined by a willingness to keep going when circumstances made the easier option tempting.

Now, with a perfect professional record of 2–0 and two knockouts, Adam AZ is pursuing the next stage of his career. The journey from struggling amateur to undefeated professional is only the beginning, and he intends to make sure the world knows his name.